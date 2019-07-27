Dr. Ronald M. Rice
July 29, 1941 - July 11, 2019
Born in Nevinville, Iowa to Ivan and Irma (Johnson) Rice on July 29, 1941, Ron was the younger brother to twins Dick and Bob. During his youth, Ron lived with his family in Nevinville, Rolfe, Pocahontas, and moved to Cedar Falls following the death of his father in 1953.
He attended Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls, where he topped off his senior year (1959) by winning the state championship in wrestling. He spent the next few years wrestling at the University of Northern Iowa, while earning bachelor's and master's degrees in education.
You have free articles remaining.
With a strong belief that every child could and should learn, Ron went to work for the Mason City School District from 1970-1986. He served as an elementary PE teacher, school psychologist, director of the alternative school, principal of Monroe Junior High, director of curriculum and assistant superintendent. While leading, he was also learning… earning his PhD from Iowa State University.
After a superintendency in Hudson, WI for two years, he proudly served as superintendent of the Ames Community School District from 1988-1996. During this time he was awarded the Iowa Superintendent of the Year Award. In 1996, he was honored to be named the Executive Director of the Iowa Association of School Boards. He continued to passionately advocate for Iowa's public schools with IASB until his retirement in 2009.
While dedicated to education, Ron was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife, Sarai; daughters, Lindsey (Chad) Cornwell and Cassie (Seth) Dohrn; stepsons, Daniel Beck and Christjahn Beck; parents-in-law, Robert and Anna Mae Schnucker, grandchildren, Tess, Carson, Cael and Jack, and former wife, Becky Rice.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on S 64th St. in West Des Moines on August 4 from 1:00-3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Raising Readers in Story County www.raising-readers.org/donate or the University of Northern Iowa Ron and Sarai Rice Panther Champions Wrestling Scholarship www.adv.uni.edu/foundation/pledgeform.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.