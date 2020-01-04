Dr. Robert E. Moen

October 1, 1922 - January 1, 2020

GERMANTOWN, TN - Dr. Robert E. Moen, 97, formerly of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his daughter's home in Germantown,Tennessee.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Elmwood - St. Joseph Columbarium in Mason City. Memorials can be made out to the family of Robert Moen. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

A lifelong resident of Mason City, Robert was a devoted husband and father. He married Betty Jane Dutcher in 1943 prior to being shipped overseas during world War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 serving as a hospital corpsman and was honorably discharged in 1945.

Returning from the service, he enrolled and graduated from the University of Iowa Dental School. Dr. Moen practiced orthodontics from 1951 to 1986 in Mason City.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Heather Moen and Debra Willis; grandchildren, Hailey (Andrew), Hillary (Dan) and Hunter; and great grandsons, Pierce and Reid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Betty. He was loved and will be missed.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

