Dr. John Richard “Dick” Utne, MD

October 2, 1924-May 30, 2021

John Richard “Dick” Utne completed a flourishing journey on May 30, 2021 in La Jolla, California. That journey started in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on October 2, 1924. Joining him on this endeavor was his wife, Bernice on June 19, 1948.

Stops along the journey included pre-med programs at St. Olaf and Marquette Universities, and medical school at the University of Illinois. Two wars were a bump in the road. Dick served in the Navy during WW II and in the Korean War. He received a personal letter of commendation from General Matthew Ridgway and a Combat Medical Badge.

Secondary to his profession as a physician-specializing in radiology and radiation oncology-was his passion for photography. He built his own darkroom at age 12. Graduation from the New York Institute of Photography was another turn in his path. He noted that his greatest accomplishment was to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He was the first of six family members to attain this honor in the Boy Scouts.

The combination of service and medicine crossed his path when he provided aid on the hospital ship, The Hope, for tours in Nicaragua and Tunisia.