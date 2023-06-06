Dr. James William Schweiger

October 13, 1929-May 17, 2023

Dr. James William Schweiger, 93, formerly of The Heritage at Green Hills, died May 17, 2023 at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, Amity Township.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anne McGlone (Lalor) Schweiger who died October 17, 1975, and by his second wife, Joyce Laura (Fink) Schweiger who died August 19, 2009.

Born October 13, 1929, in Osage, IA, he was a son of the late William Paul and Louise (Weber) Schweiger.

James was a 1947 graduate of Osage High School. He then went on to attend Loras College in Dubuque, IA, before earning his graduate degree from the University of Iowa School of Dentistry in 1954. He then completed a tour of duty with the U.S. Dental Corps; and finally completed his masters in prosthodontics from University of Iowa.

His dental career started in 1956 at the University of Iowa School of Dentistry and Medicine, where he held various positions until 1970. In 1970, he accepted the position of professor and head of the division of dentistry – department of Otolaryngology at College of Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia. He opened the first maxillofacial clinic for veterans in Wilmington, DE, and the first maxillofacial prosthetics residency and technician training program in the Veterans Administration. In 1983 he became the chief of dental service in the department of surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. In 1988, James was appointed chairman and professor of prosthodontics at Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery in New York City. After retiring in 1993 as chairman, he remained on the faculty through 2002 as a professor of clinical dentistry at Columbia University.

James was Past President of American Academy of Maxillofacial Prosthetics; Diplomat of the American War of Prosthodontics; Fellow of the American Academy of Maxillofacial Prosthetics; a member of American Dental Association; and lastly, a member of the dental fraternity, OMICRON KAPPA UPSILON.

He was a member of St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, Robeson Township.

In addition to working, James enjoyed golfing, and following the Phillies and Eagles.

Surviving are his four children: James W. Schweiger, husband of Virginia R. Schweiger of Harrington, DE; Jane E. (Schweiger) Ashwill of Williamstown, NY; Geoffrey H. Fowler of Ridley Park, PA; and Michael D. Fowler of Shillington, PA. In addition, there are three grandchildren: Tristan, April, and Kathleen; two step grandchildren, Danielle, and Christopher; and three great grandchildren: Henry, Chandler, and Nina. James is also survived by two of his three siblings: Bert Schweiger of Marshalltown, IA and Don Schweiger of Osage, IA.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Heimer.

The family of James would like to express a special thanks to the staff of: Keystone Villa of Douglassville, The Heritage at Green Hills, Green Hills Manor – Personal Care, and Complete Care Rehab.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 23rd from 6-8 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, May 24th at St. Benedict's R.C. Church, Mohnton, PA. Burial followed mass at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township, PA.

Contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.