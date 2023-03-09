Dr. George J. Daskalos

November 28, 1931-March 3, 2023

Dr. George J. Daskalos, 91, passed away on March 3, 2023, in Florida of complications from pneumonia.

George was born November 28, 1931, in Mason City, Iowa, to Helen (Pappajohn) Daskalos and John Daskalos. George graduated from Mason City High School and attended NIACC before continuing his education at the University of Iowa where earned a degree in dentistry. He then joined the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany where he served as Captain in the Dental Corps. After leaving the army, he attended Columbia University in New York City where he completed his Orthodontic Residency. He then returned to his home town of Mason City to open an orthodontic practice. He loved his profession and said there was never a day that he didn't enjoy going to the office.

In 1968, George married Susan Haensch, and recently celebrated 55 wonderful years together. They raised 3 children: Penelope, John, and Georgianna.

George loved bicycling, and was a participant in RAGBRAI for many years. He enjoyed playing handball at the YMCA during his lunch hour with friends and colleagues. After retiring, George and Susan spent their winters in Navarre, Florida where they developed wonderful friendships.

George was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather (Papou) and friend. He was loved by many and known for his sweet smile and kind words. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angela Daskalos, parents John and Helen Daskalos, brother Dr. Frank Daskalos, sister-in-law Sue Daskalos (Keokuk, IA) an infant nephew, and in-laws Jim and Patricia Haensch.

He is survived by wife Susan; children: Penelope Daskalos, John Daskalos, Georgianna (Chris) Rasmussen; grandchildren: George Rasmussen, Alexandra Rasmussen, Thomas Rasmussen; brother Dr. Nick Daskalos; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is planned for Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00am at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church 1311 2nd Street SW, Mason City, IA 50401, followed by a burial service and then luncheon at the Prime & Wine.

A Trisagion Service will begin at 5:00pm on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church or the YMCA of Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com