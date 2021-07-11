Dr. Gary B. Blodgett
Please join us, as we honor the legacy and celebrate the life of Dr. Gary B. Blodgett, at Mason City's Historic Park Inn on Friday, July 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be served, provided by the Blodgett family.
This event is open to the public; we hope to see you on Friday, July 16.
The Family of Gary B. Blodgett
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.