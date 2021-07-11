Dr. Gary B. Blodgett

Please join us, as we honor the legacy and celebrate the life of Dr. Gary B. Blodgett, at Mason City's Historic Park Inn on Friday, July 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be served, provided by the Blodgett family.

This event is open to the public; we hope to see you on Friday, July 16.

The Family of Gary B. Blodgett