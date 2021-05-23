Dr. Gary B. Blodgett

Known for his dry sense of humor, Blodgett once told President George W. Bush that he had “served two years in a Texas prison, in the early 1960s.” Pausing for effect as the President was taken aback, Blodgett then explained that those two years represented his service as the general dentist of La Tuna Federal Correctional Facility, in El Paso, Texas. He was a 66-year member of the Masonic Lodge (#128 – Pleasantville, Iowa) and, for decades, of Mason City's First Presbyterian church.

From 1968 to the early 2000s, he generously supported many charitable organizations and gave his time as well serving as the coach of a little league baseball team in Mason City for three years. He was elected as president of the Iowa Orthodontic Association in 1971 and, in the 1990s, served as a member of the American Dental Association's Political Advisory Board. In 2007 he was honored as the University of Iowa Dental School's Distinguished Alumni of the Year award.

While serving in federal and state office, Blodgett frequently observed that “successful private sector experience, prior to serving in elective or appointive capacities, is essential to public service.” He disdained career politicians who, prior to entering government, “hadn't met payrolls or created real-world jobs.”