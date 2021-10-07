Douglass R. Carnall
October 8, 1947-September 19, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS-Douglass R. Carnall, 72 of Cedar Rapids, died due to complications of Covid-19 on September 19, 2020 at the Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, IA. A burial service will be held at Taylorville Cemetery in Arlington, October 10, 1:00pm with pastor Dennis Daisy officiating.
A later service will also be held for Doug and his wife, Joan Snell, in Mason City, IA.
Douglass Rand Carnall was born October 8, 1947, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Shirley Carnall. He graduated from Starmont High School and later received his B.A. from Upper Iowa University. On July 22, 1972, he was united in marriage to Ronette Yarger at Backbone State Park in Strawberry Point; they later divorced. In 2000, Doug was married to Joan Snell of Mason City. Doug worked many years for the Chicago Great Western railroad company in Oelwein, later an EMT for Snell's Ambulance Service in Mason City, and retired from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department in Mesa, AZ.
Doug is survived by his daughters, Thais Carnall of Cedar Rapids and Ciar Carnall (Scott Boyle) of Clear Lake; granddaughter, Harper Boyle of Clear Lake; sister, Twyla (Terry) Scherbring of Oelwein; nieces, Missy Funderburk and Kate Johnson of Davenport; and a nephew, Matt Scherbring of Hiawatha, and step-father, Charley Daisy of Arlington.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Carnall, his mother, Shirley Daisy, and his wife Joan Snell.
