Douglas R. Hanson

March 18, 1947-October 31, 2022

MASON CITY-Douglas R. Hanson, 75, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., with the Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family of Doug Hanson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Douglas Ray Hanson was born on March 18, 1947, in Garner, Iowa to parents Everett and Lois (Anderson) Hanson. Doug grew up in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1965. After graduating, Doug attended NIACC for two years.

Doug was a well-known electrician working and traveling throughout the Midwest performing electrical work on water treatment plant construction projects. Due to his technical skills and knowledge, he also supervised the wiring and construction of wind turbines in both Texas and California. Doug was a Harley man and an avid motorcycle rider enjoying many road trips. He loved exploring new places, NASCAR races, and history. Doug was an amazing husband, father, and friend and he will be dearly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Doug is survived by his wife, Michele O'Bryon and family; daughter, Jana (Joe) Graf; two sisters, Pam (Marv) Craver and LuAnn (Pat) Lollis; two nieces, Leslie (Tony) Kach and Jaci (Lance) Sullivan; and previous wife, Wanda (Oelberg) McAllister.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, and previous wife, Linda (Siems) Hanson.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.