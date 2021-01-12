Douglas M. Odom
June 18, 1952-January 9, 2021
Douglas M. Odom, 68 died Saturday morning, January 9, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Burns of the First United Methodist Church, Rockford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Pilot Knob Cemetery, Forest City.
Douglas Mark Odom was born on June 18, 1952 in Forest City the son of James and Marilyn “Pederson” Odom. He attended Nora Springs High School before going into Job Corps where he earned his GED. He later attended trade school in Des Moines in Auto body repair. He worked several jobs in his life and often talked about working at Mason City Auto body and Winnebago. He enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, watching wildlife, and fishing. He was an expert at video games going back to the Atari systems, and enjoyed gambling at casinos. He was very proud of his granddaughters and was happiest when surrounded by his family and adoring cat, Kitty.
Those surviving him include his long time significant other Judy Harms, two children Lynette (Todd) Schriever, Marble Rock, and Mark (Melissa) Odom of Garner, three granddaughters Samantha, Kelsi, and Bridget, his sister Lori Odom, Kensett, and Brother Michael (Stella) Odom, Manly.
Preceding Doug in death is his parents, and three brothers Tim, Tom and Jeff Odom.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.