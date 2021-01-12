Douglas M. Odom

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Burns of the First United Methodist Church, Rockford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Pilot Knob Cemetery, Forest City.

Douglas Mark Odom was born on June 18, 1952 in Forest City the son of James and Marilyn “Pederson” Odom. He attended Nora Springs High School before going into Job Corps where he earned his GED. He later attended trade school in Des Moines in Auto body repair. He worked several jobs in his life and often talked about working at Mason City Auto body and Winnebago. He enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, watching wildlife, and fishing. He was an expert at video games going back to the Atari systems, and enjoyed gambling at casinos. He was very proud of his granddaughters and was happiest when surrounded by his family and adoring cat, Kitty.