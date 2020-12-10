Douglas M. King

December 11, 1950 - December 9, 2020

MASON CITY - Douglas M. King, age 69, of Mason City, Iowa died from complications of COVID-19 on December 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Douglas was born to Merlin (Buster) and Thelma King on December 11, 1950.

Douglas is survived by wife, Jeanne; daughter, Elizabeth Anne (Adam) Ziemann and granddaughters Lily and Rose Ziemann of Trevor, WI; brother, Duane (Bud) King; sister-in-laws, Carol and Carol M. King; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Gwenyth Cory; brothers, Keith King, Jerry King, and Therald (Bing) King; and his parents.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.