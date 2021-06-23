MASON CITY-Douglas M. King, age 69, of Mason City, Iowa died from complications of COVID-19 on December 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at from 1 until 5 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at East Park Shelter #2. A luncheon will be served. Please come as you are, bring a chair to sit and visit and celebrate Doug! Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com