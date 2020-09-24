× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas L. Straube

(1949-2020)

Douglas LeRoy “Doug” Straube,70, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

A private visitation will be held at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, followed by a private graveside service at the Park Cemetery, Nora Springs, IA.

Doug was born December 29, 1949 in Mason City, IA, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Schultz) Straube. He was a graduate of Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock High School Class of 1968. Doug lived his entire life northeast of Rudd, where he farmed and owned livestock. He also worked at Masonite (Graham) Door Company for 24 years. Doug married Martha Hain on July 19, 1975 at the Christian Church in Nora Springs, IA.

Doug's grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he thoroughly enjoyed every minute spent with them. He was a talented craftsman who made many beautiful woodworking projects for his family and friends. He was also a devoted fan of the Twins and Vikings and enjoyed mowing his lawn and gardening.