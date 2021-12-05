Douglas Joseph Kirkham

Doug was born with spina bifida and a constellation of other serious conditions. He was expected to live only a few years, but after a long, adventure-filled life, he died on October 15, 2021, five days shy of his 58th birthday. The youngest in a family of seven in Mason City, Iowa, Doug attended Washington Elementary and Hoover Elementary schools and Sunset School in Clear Lake, Iowa. At age 16, he moved with his parents to Honolulu, H.I., where he graduated from Kaimuki High School in 1983. The trio later relocated to Arizona, then Washington State. For most of his life, Doug walked fast and confidently with the help of a well-used wooden cane, cut to size by his father. He met his physical restrictions and repeated hospitalizations without complaint, fought for his independence, and displayed grit in the face of many challenges. While amateur singing was a torture for him (he would cover his ears for any round of “Happy Birthday”), he loved Barry Manilow and The Brothers Cazimero and recently grew passionate about a cappella groups such as Pentatonix. An avid follower of American politics, his mind was a trove of presidential trivia. Blessed with an astounding memory, he could recount events and conversations from decades past. Small in size but big in personality, Doug engaged others with an adult vocabulary at a young age. Friends and neighbors were impressed by his curiosity, sociability and enthusiasm. He delighted in being part of a group sharing funny stories from their lives, and a well-crafted wisecrack could leave him red-faced and shaking with silent laughter. His loving nature, expressive face, and hilarious comments made him a bright light in the life of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Lindsay Jack Kirkham. He is survived by his siblings, Clifford of Newcastle, Wash.; William of Elizabeth, N.J.; Richard of Bellevue, Wash.; Maura of Madison, Wisc.; Jeffrey and sister-in-law Eileen of Seattle, Wash.; and Christine (Tina) of Salt Lake City, Utah; by his niece Kaille, of Tokyo, Japan, nephew Campion, of Seattle, Wash., and many cousins.