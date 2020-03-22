Douglas Dean Merfeld

Doug was born on January 23, 1949, to Edward and Audrey (Campbell) Merfeld in Mason City, Iowa and passed away on March 20, 2020, at the Valley View Care Center in Greene, Iowa, after a courageous battle with Parkinson Disease. He attended grade school at Roseville Catholic grade school, graduated from Marble Rock/ Rockford High School, and earned his Animal Science Degree from Oklahoma State University and diploma from Joe Reisch College of Auctioneering.

Doug was a well-known auctioneer in the Midwest where he and Tracy managed a large auction company out of Grand Forks, ND. They sold everything from farm machinery, households, livestock, liquidations, airplanes, and real estate. Their company was involved in Civic organizations and were always ready to do benefit and charity auctions. Doug also owned and managed the Mason City College of Auctioneering. Doug and his family were well known for their Pony of Americas ponies. They trained and showed their ponies all over the USA and even had one pony sold to Australia. Doug was recently inducted into the Pony of the Americas Hall of Fame. Doug and Tracy were able to travel to many places being involved with the auctions, conventions and horse shows.They were very grateful for the times they spent traveling together.