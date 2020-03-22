Douglas Dean Merfeld

January 23, 1949-March 20, 2020
MARBLE ROCK -- Funeral Service for Douglas Merfeld, 71, of Marble Rock will be broadcast live on YouTube1:00 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020, from Retz Funeral Home in Greene. Instructions for viewing may be found on our web page - www.retzfh.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family at P.O.Box 308 Marble Rock 50653, to benefit the Marble Rock Veteran's Memorial.
Doug's funeral service will be conducted by Father Ralph Davis of St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Roseville Cemetery, rural Marble Rock, Iowa.
Doug was born on January 23, 1949, to Edward and Audrey (Campbell) Merfeld in Mason City, Iowa and passed away on March 20, 2020, at the Valley View Care Center in Greene, Iowa, after a courageous battle with Parkinson Disease. He attended grade school at Roseville Catholic grade school, graduated from Marble Rock/ Rockford High School, and earned his Animal Science Degree from Oklahoma State University and diploma from Joe Reisch College of Auctioneering.
He was a lifelong member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Roseville where he was united in marriage to Tracy Klindworth Johnson on July 20, 1985.
Doug was a well-known auctioneer in the Midwest where he and Tracy managed a large auction company out of Grand Forks, ND. They sold everything from farm machinery, households, livestock, liquidations, airplanes, and real estate. Their company was involved in Civic organizations and were always ready to do benefit and charity auctions. Doug also owned and managed the Mason City College of Auctioneering. Doug and his family were well known for their Pony of Americas ponies. They trained and showed their ponies all over the USA and even had one pony sold to Australia. Doug was recently inducted into the Pony of the Americas Hall of Fame. Doug and Tracy were able to travel to many places being involved with the auctions, conventions and horse shows.They were very grateful for the times they spent traveling together.
Doug took pride in establishing the Marble Rock Veterans Memorial Park. He loved his country and was proud to do something, on a local level, to honor our veterans.
Following Doug's heart attack in 1999 they made their home in Marble Rock.
Living family members include his loving wife, Tracy; sister, Judy (Steve) Smith, Grand Junction, CO; brother, E. Alan (Sunny) Merfeld; sister, Carolyn (Dean) Athey, Columbus, NE; five nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and so many auction and POA friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St, Greene 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
