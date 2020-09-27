× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas D. Anderson

(1959 - 2020)

Douglas Dale Anderson, 61, of Nora Springs, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held on October 18, 2020 at West Park in Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to family and charity will be established at a later time.

Douglas “Doug” Anderson was born January 29, 1959, son of Daniel and Joanne (Burgess) Anderson. Doug graduated from the Clear Lake High School, Class of 1977.

During and after high school, he worked for Jerry's Shell gas station for a few years, and then went to work for Ruan Corporation. Doug moved to Arizona and worked in the Bayliner Division of AMF Corporation and subsequently worked for the Kingman Arizona School District. In 1998, Doug moved back Iowa and worked for Jim and Jeff Hansen in various positions at Premier of Clear Lake and Great Country Motors.