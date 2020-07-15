× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas B. Schmidt Sr.

(1935-2020)

Douglas B. Schmidt, Sr. passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home with his loving wife, Laura by his side.

Doug was born at home on March 5th, 1935 in Mason City, IA to Bernard & Ruth Schmidt He was an only child and was loved beyond measure.

After graduating from the Mason City School District in 1935, he married Barbara Young, and the couple had four children together, Dianne, Dawn, Douglas, Jr, & Brad. The couple later divorced in 1974. Several years later, he met and married Laura & they were blessed with 40 years together.

Doug had a long & successful career of 45 years with AT&T which led he & his family to Albuquerque, NM. The Southwest forever captured his heart!

He is survived by his wife, Laura, his four chilren, Dianne Schmidt, Dawn Hansmeier, Douglas Schmidt Jr, (& Lori), & Brad Schmidt. Six Grandchildren, & 11 Great Grandchildren

