Douglas A. Spencer
May 24, 1943-February 10, 2021
Douglas A. Spencer, age 77, of Blue Earth, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Parkview Care Center in Wells. A memorial service and burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.pattonfh.com
