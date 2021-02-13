 Skip to main content
Douglas A. Spencer
May 24, 1943-February 10, 2021

Douglas A. Spencer, age 77, of Blue Earth, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Parkview Care Center in Wells. A memorial service and burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.pattonfh.com

