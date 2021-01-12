Douglas A. Freudenberg
February 13, 1963-January 8, 2021
Douglas A. Freudenberg 57, of 907 15th PL, NE, Mason City, who died Friday, January 8, 2021 at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Dan Gerrietts of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City. There will be a gathering for family and friends on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City.
Douglas Alan was born on February 13, 1963 in Iowa City the son of Carlton “Jack” and Marlene “Newgard'' Freudenberg. He graduated from Mason City High School and then attended North Iowa Community College. He worked for Mercy Hospital as a Physical Therapist and then became an Occupational Therapist. Later he worked as a cook and delivery person for the OP in Mason City. He also was a driver for Odyssey Limo. He retired in 2015 due to health. Doug loved to hunt and fish and spent many hours in the fields and forests of North Iowa and taking trips to Canada with his relatives. He collected coins, worked on cars and getting grey squirrels to feed from his hand. He also loved big dogs and traveling to San Antonio and Mexico with his wife to visit relatives. He was united in marriage to Anna Baltierra on August 17, 1991 in Mason City. To this family, four children were brought in to be cherished as their own. He was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Iowa State and was very present at practices and games for the children who included cheerleading, softball, swimming and the Special Olympics. He also spent many hours in the garden with his father-in-law.
Those surviving is his mother Marlene Freudenberg, wife Anna, four children, Jeremiah, and Austin, both of Mason City, Macie, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Jasmine, Mason City, one granddaughter Zamia, his sister Dawn Wright, Chaplin, MN.; sister and brother-in-law's Frank and Terri Baltierra, Chad and Mona Oleson, and Martin and Lisa Baltierra all of Mason City.
Preceding Doug in death are his Father Carlton “Jack” Freudenberg, Father and Mother-in-law Jay and Eleanor Baltierra, and his brother-in-law Bob Wright.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
