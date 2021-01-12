Douglas A. Freudenberg

Douglas Alan was born on February 13, 1963 in Iowa City the son of Carlton “Jack” and Marlene “Newgard'' Freudenberg. He graduated from Mason City High School and then attended North Iowa Community College. He worked for Mercy Hospital as a Physical Therapist and then became an Occupational Therapist. Later he worked as a cook and delivery person for the OP in Mason City. He also was a driver for Odyssey Limo. He retired in 2015 due to health. Doug loved to hunt and fish and spent many hours in the fields and forests of North Iowa and taking trips to Canada with his relatives. He collected coins, worked on cars and getting grey squirrels to feed from his hand. He also loved big dogs and traveling to San Antonio and Mexico with his wife to visit relatives. He was united in marriage to Anna Baltierra on August 17, 1991 in Mason City. To this family, four children were brought in to be cherished as their own. He was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Iowa State and was very present at practices and games for the children who included cheerleading, softball, swimming and the Special Olympics. He also spent many hours in the garden with his father-in-law.