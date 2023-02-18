THOMPSON-Doug Keil, 69 of Thompson, Iowa, died on Valentine's day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 9:45 AM on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church (1311 Second Street SW, Mason City, Iowa) followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM. Graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery in Radcliffe, Iowa. Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) is entrusted with the arrangements.

He was known for having chosen to live in his car for the last 30 years, and for having ridden his bicycle from coast to coast and back, and from North to South and back as well. He was a gifted artisan, carving Scandinavian style spoons and doing Native American-style bead work. The back seat of his car contained an orderly library, and he would often visit monasteries in various locations across the U.S. He was a member of Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City since 2012.