Doug J. Ransom

Doug enjoyed being in the silly, senior play and was a member of the student senate (a student leadership group). His senior year, in 1973, he was elected class president. He graduated from Truman State University in Kirksville, MO in 1977, where he made lifelong friends as a member of Iota Lambda Chi fraternity.

Following college, Doug worked for Best Way Company in Clear Lake before farming with his father until their retirement in 2018. During his time farming, Doug acquired a commodity broker's license and was an equipment sales representative (Ransom Marketing) with his father and brother, Duane.

Doug had a family of friends who appreciated his interest in them and his ability to find humor in everyday life. He had a witty, observational humor that was endearing and rare.

Doug is survived by his mother, June Ransom; sisters, Nancy (Ken Wilhelm) Gerardi and Julie (Gary) Holloway; brother, Duane Ransom; aunt, Ruth Norris; nephews, David (Deb) Gerardi and Shane (Allena) Holloway; nieces, Sara (Keith) Wallace, Amanda (Steve) Kellett and Delishia (Matt) Williams; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Gary Ransom.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.