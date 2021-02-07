Doug J. Ransom
March 10, 1955 - February 2, 2021
Clear Lake-Doug J. Ransom, 65 of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, under the care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice from the effects of chronic osteomyelitis.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Shared memories and condolences would be enjoyed by his mother and family in care of, June Ransom; 203 E. Lake St.; Ventura, IA 50482. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an organization or cause of one's choice.
To celebrate Doug's birthday, his family has asked that friends raise a glass at Rookies Rockin' Sports Bar in Clear Lake on Wednesday, March 10th between 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Doug was born March 10, 1955, to Keith and June Ransom and grew up in Ventura. In high school, he stood out as an athlete while playing varsity basketball and being co-captain and quarterback of the Viking football team.
Doug enjoyed being in the silly, senior play and was a member of the student senate (a student leadership group). His senior year, in 1973, he was elected class president. He graduated from Truman State University in Kirksville, MO in 1977, where he made lifelong friends as a member of Iota Lambda Chi fraternity.
Following college, Doug worked for Best Way Company in Clear Lake before farming with his father until their retirement in 2018. During his time farming, Doug acquired a commodity broker's license and was an equipment sales representative (Ransom Marketing) with his father and brother, Duane.
Doug had a family of friends who appreciated his interest in them and his ability to find humor in everyday life. He had a witty, observational humor that was endearing and rare.
Doug is survived by his mother, June Ransom; sisters, Nancy (Ken Wilhelm) Gerardi and Julie (Gary) Holloway; brother, Duane Ransom; aunt, Ruth Norris; nephews, David (Deb) Gerardi and Shane (Allena) Holloway; nieces, Sara (Keith) Wallace, Amanda (Steve) Kellett and Delishia (Matt) Williams; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Gary Ransom.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
