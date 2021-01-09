Dorthy Deane “Dot” Nelson

June 4, 1927 - January 4, 2021

Rock Falls - Dorthy Deane “Dot” Nelson, 93, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Homestead Assisted Living, Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00pm on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Rock Falls Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA

Family will host another Celebration of Dot's life in the summer.

Dorthy was born on June 4, 1927, the daughter of Quentin and Thelma Main Abarr. She attended school in and around Grafton Iowa and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1944. After graduation Dorthy “Dot” as many knew her, worked for Stoddard's Manufacturing Plant and Montgomery Ward in Mason City. She attended AIB in Des Moines, Iowa and subsequently worked at Air Material Command near Dayton, Ohio during WWII until early 1948, where she met and married her children's father.