Dorthy Deane “Dot” Nelson
June 4, 1927 - January 4, 2021
Rock Falls - Dorthy Deane “Dot” Nelson, 93, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Homestead Assisted Living, Mason City, IA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00pm on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Rock Falls Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA
Family will host another Celebration of Dot's life in the summer.
Dorthy was born on June 4, 1927, the daughter of Quentin and Thelma Main Abarr. She attended school in and around Grafton Iowa and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1944. After graduation Dorthy “Dot” as many knew her, worked for Stoddard's Manufacturing Plant and Montgomery Ward in Mason City. She attended AIB in Des Moines, Iowa and subsequently worked at Air Material Command near Dayton, Ohio during WWII until early 1948, where she met and married her children's father.
Dot worked for NS-RF Schools for 20 years before her retirement in the early 90's, and completely loved her work and students over the years. She was an avid gardener, antique collector, reader, card player and loved her family, friends and church.
She married Robert Nelson June 30th, 1984 at the Plymouth Methodist Church. They loved one another as God would have us love one another. Only in death were they separated; and eternal life will bring them together again.
Dorthy is survived by her children, David Donisi, Mark Donisi, Kimm Donisi, Kip Donisi, and Tami Donisi (Bob Eisner); grandchildren, Nick (Magally) Donisi, Mindi (Randy) Martinson, Samantha Donisi, Giovanni Donisi, Koby Chapman, Justin (Ellie) Eisner, and Marissa Eisner; great grandchildren, Nikolas Henkes, Camryn Donisi, Lucas Donisi, Gianni Donisi, Christian Ames, Kayden Ames, MacKenzie Ames, Sage Eisner, Jett Eisner, Sophia and Violet; siblings, David C. (Billee) Abarr, Lannie Navratil, Dr. Michael (Linda) Navratil; Nelson Children; Brad (Julie) Nelson, and Suzanne Nelson Svensen; Nelson Grandchildren, Taylor, Chase, Anthony, Alexis, and Marcus; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.
Dorthy was preceded in death by her only sister Joyce Abarr, Daughter Traci Donisi, Parents and Husband.
Memorials may be directed to the family at the address of 19 North Connecticut Avenue, Mason City, IA.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
