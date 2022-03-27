December 5, 1928-March 25, 2022

THORNTON-Dorothy Ruiter, 93, of Thornton, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 10 am, Tuesday, March 29 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 107 N. 2nd Street, Thornton with Rev. Rodney Meeester, of the First Reformed Church, Meservey, presiding. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton.

Dorothy Ann Ruiter was born at Otho, Iowa December 5, 1928, a daughter of Clifford and Maude (Mericle) Ewing. She attended country school, graduated from Thompson High School and Iowa Teachers College.

Dorothy began teaching at the Meservey Public School where she met LuVern Ruiter. They were married June 10, 1955 at the Methodist Church in Thompson.

The couple bought a farm north of Thornton and raised their three children there. In 1981 they moved into Thornton where Dorothy was very involved with the community.

Dorothy was active in the First Reformed Church. She enjoyed going north fishing and loved to travel.

Family includes her children: Corinne (Don) Walker, Nora Springs; Scott Ruiter, St. Cloud, MN; daughter-in-law: Jane Ruiter, Thornton; grandchildren: Tyrell Walker and Whitney Johnson; step-grandchildren: Leigh McCready, Danielle Brady and Ashley Sharum; 2 great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; sisters: Barb (Forey) Thompson, Forest City and Millie Verlo, West Branch; sister-in-law: Maurine Nash, Minneapolis.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband LuVern in January 2022, son Darwin Ruiter in March 2022, her parents, and sister Virginia Buland.

