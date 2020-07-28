Dorothy Montag
(1924-2020)
Nora Springs - Dorothy Reiman Montag, 95, died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, July 25, at the Nora Springs Care Center. She was born in Milford, Iowa, December 21, 1924, to 2nd generation German parents, John Reiman and Josephine (Ulenkamp) Reiman. She married James Montag in 1948. They farmed in West Bend, Iowa where she raised 400 laying hens. They relocated to the farm in Nora Springs in 1956.
Dorothy was committed to her family. She helped with the farm operation, gardened, sewed, quilted, and ran a household of seven children with their activities. She was active in church life, was a 4-H leader, and in their retirement, she and Jim traveled throughout the States and antiqued along the way.
In the 1980s she served as President in the Dubuque Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (ACCW). She was Province of Dubuque Director and served on the National Board of the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW). She wrote a monthly article for the Witness, a Catholic newspaper, from 1989-1993.
Dorothy dedicated her life to her family of seven living children, 15 grandchildren and 6+ great grandchildren. Her family is her living legacy, but she was a mother to more than her “clowns” as Dad called us. She was a mentor, leader, organizer, and friend.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James, an infant child, Gregory, and all her siblings. Celebrating her life are children Steve (Leona), Doris, Celine (Gary) Horn, Gwen (Keith Less), Galen (Laura), Greta (Brian) Ivanovic and Leon (Pam) and their children in order by sibling, Lynn and Calista, Michael and Matthew, Rachel and Michelle, Mark and Eric, Shawn and Kristen, Nicole and Jason, and Amber, Clay and Lucas.
A private family Mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, Rockford, at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with burial in West Bend. A live stream of the services will be offered through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nora Springs Library, West Bend Grotto of Redemption for restoration, or a charity of your choice are requested.
Dorothy's family thanks the Nora Springs Care Center for the love and care provided to Dorothy, and for being her proxy family during Covid-19 restrictions. View Dorothy's Online memorial at ColonialChapels.com.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.
