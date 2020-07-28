× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Montag

(1924-2020)

Nora Springs - Dorothy Reiman Montag, 95, died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, July 25, at the Nora Springs Care Center. She was born in Milford, Iowa, December 21, 1924, to 2nd generation German parents, John Reiman and Josephine (Ulenkamp) Reiman. She married James Montag in 1948. They farmed in West Bend, Iowa where she raised 400 laying hens. They relocated to the farm in Nora Springs in 1956.

Dorothy was committed to her family. She helped with the farm operation, gardened, sewed, quilted, and ran a household of seven children with their activities. She was active in church life, was a 4-H leader, and in their retirement, she and Jim traveled throughout the States and antiqued along the way.

In the 1980s she served as President in the Dubuque Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (ACCW). She was Province of Dubuque Director and served on the National Board of the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW). She wrote a monthly article for the Witness, a Catholic newspaper, from 1989-1993.