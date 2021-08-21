Dorothy (McKee) Harman

October 19, 1928-August 19, 2021

Dorothy (McKee) Harman passed away peacefully on the farm Thursday, August 19, 2021 comforted by her daughters and granddaughters.

She was born October 19, 1928 in Worth County the daughter of Clifford and Marjorie McKee. She was the eldest of three daughters. Dorothy graduated from Plymouth High School where she met Bob Harman. The couple married June 4, 1949.

Dorothy was an exceptional provider for her family working alongside Bob on the farm. She kept a beautiful home and took pride in her many gardens. The couple enjoyed going on vacations with groups of friends and family. They traveled the world on a variety of adventures and created precious memories. While having a strong work ethic, Dorothy knew how to enjoy life.

Dorothy enjoyed antiquing and shopping. Her love of collecting antiques began at the early age of 11. Her grandmother had given her money for candy, instead she bought an antique dish. Over her lifetime she accumulated a gorgeous array of jasper ware, chocolate glass, primitives and other beautiful treasures.