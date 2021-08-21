Dorothy (McKee) Harman
October 19, 1928-August 19, 2021
Dorothy (McKee) Harman passed away peacefully on the farm Thursday, August 19, 2021 comforted by her daughters and granddaughters.
She was born October 19, 1928 in Worth County the daughter of Clifford and Marjorie McKee. She was the eldest of three daughters. Dorothy graduated from Plymouth High School where she met Bob Harman. The couple married June 4, 1949.
Dorothy was an exceptional provider for her family working alongside Bob on the farm. She kept a beautiful home and took pride in her many gardens. The couple enjoyed going on vacations with groups of friends and family. They traveled the world on a variety of adventures and created precious memories. While having a strong work ethic, Dorothy knew how to enjoy life.
Dorothy enjoyed antiquing and shopping. Her love of collecting antiques began at the early age of 11. Her grandmother had given her money for candy, instead she bought an antique dish. Over her lifetime she accumulated a gorgeous array of jasper ware, chocolate glass, primitives and other beautiful treasures.
Dorothy excelled in many artistic mediums and enjoyed keeping her hands busy. If Dorothy wasn't cheering on Hawkeye Basketball or busy adoring her great grandchildren, she was rug hooking. She created beautiful rugs, true works of art, for her family members as well as to decorate her home. These special keepsakes will be cherished for generations.
Dorothy ensured every holiday was special with her phenomenal cooking and baking. As an avid shopper she had an eye for choosing and wrapping beautiful gifts individualized for each family member. Her generosity and abundance of giving to her family was unparalleled.
Blessed to have been a part of her life are her daughters Kim (Wayne) Anderson of Plymouth and Julie (Brent) Kuntz of Grafton; her grandchildren, Blake (Anna Domoto) Anderson of West Des Moines, Chelsie (Andrew) Engle of Grimes, Tim Kuntz of Ames and Jenna (Logan) Cimmiyotti of Kasson, MN; Great Grandchildren; Claire & Neil Engle, Brynn Cimmiyotti, and Ridge Anderson. Sisters; Betty Christensen of Ventura and Joyce Toppin of Clear Lake. Sister-in-law; Fern Urbatsch of Albert Lea, MN; many nieces and nephews; and a host of good friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Bob Harman; children Kathy, Craig and Brad; parents; Clifford & Marjorie McKee; stepfather John Schulte; mother and father-in-law Roy and Eva Harman; brothers-in-law Bob Urbatsch, Wally Fulk, Curt Christensen, Al Toppin.
A private family service will be held Sunday afternoon at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
A public visitation will follow from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 22, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
