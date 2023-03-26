MASON CITY-Dorothy Mae (Springer) Stark, 92, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the IOOF Home. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.