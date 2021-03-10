Dorothy Mae Burras

Family was the most important thing to Dorothy, and she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the Lord and taught Sunday school and organized Christmas programs for many years at St. John's Lutheran Church of rural Kanawha. She loved her friends and looked forward to annual high school class reunions and to reunions with friends from the USS Silverstein. She also liked to garden, cook, bake, entertain, go on picnics, watch birds, listen and dance to Big Band Music at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, and have morning coffee with friends. She and Roger traveled to all 50 states and “never traveled a bad mile.”

During their travels, Dorothy enjoyed beautiful scenery, the mountains, oceans and the farmland where she spent the majority of her life. “This is my Father's world, and I am happy I was part of it,” she would say. She also loved sunrises and sunsets. While living on the farm, most nights she would go to a west-facing window to see the sunset. If it was beautiful, she would say, “Kids, come here, you've got to see the sky.”

In the years following their move back to Clarion, Dorothy would watch the sun come up each morning. “I would go to the window to see if I could see any stars.” Whether she did or didn't, she would say, “Good morning, Lord, and thank you for the night.”