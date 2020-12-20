MASON CITY-Dorothy M. Nolte, 91, of Mason City, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 – 4th St. SE. Services will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Tuesday, at St. James Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in the Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials can be directed to the family of Dorothy Nolte. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com