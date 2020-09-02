Dorothy M. Etzen

Dorothy Etzen 94 of Forest City passed away Monday August 31st due to complications of Covid 19 at Good Samaritan Care Center in Forest City. A private family graveside service will be held later at Madison Cemetery in Forest City due to the Coronavirus. Dorothy was born November 22nd, 1925 to Tom and Hannah Benson. She graduated from Forest City high school in 1944. She was married to Ed Etzen on March 27th,1951 and was married 57 years. Dorothy worked for the Anderson Insurance Agency and Missal Insurance Agency for many years. She volunteered for many years at Immanuel Lutheran Church folding bulletins and cleaning. She was an active member of the women's American Legion Auxiliary. She really enjoyed being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by one son, Charles Etzen and his wife Barb of Gilbert, Arizona; four grandchildren, Heidi Thell and her husband Peter of Trempealaeu, Wisconsin, Andrea Wirth and her husband Michael of Gilbert, Arizona, Drew Etzen and his wife Karissa of Gilbert, Arizona, and Devon Ellsworth and her husband Jesse of Gilbert, Arizona; Great grandchildren Sydney, Samuel and Mitchell Thell, Creighton, Lincoln and Granite Wirth, Mason and Cole Etzen, Charlie and Henry Ellsworth. She is survived by her sister Marjorie Anderson of Forest City. She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Hannah Benson; sisters Alice Gerdes and Thelma Smith; brothers Bob, Norman, Vance and Victor Benson. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.