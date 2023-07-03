Dorothy Loretta Fjelstad

June 29, 2023

LAKE MILLS-Dorothy Loretta Fjelstad, age 89, of Lake Mills, IA, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, with Pastor Melinda McVey officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 on Thursday at the church and continue until the start of the service.

Interment will take place at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, IA.

If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website under her obituary page.

You can contact the family with online condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com