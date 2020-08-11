× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy L. (Spangler) Buss

(1922-2020)

Dorothy LaVata (Spangler) Buss, the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Tuttle) Spangler was born on April 30, 1922 in Clarion, Iowa. She graduated from Eagle Grove Community Schools in 1939.

Dorothy was united in marriage with Birdsall Carlson on September 23, 1942, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eagle Grove and they made their home in Goldfield. Birdsall preceded her in death on March 26, 1967. On January 25, 1969, Dorothy married Luther Buss in Goldfield and they made their home in Mason City. Luther passed away on March 23, 2003.

Dorothy was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City. She moved to Good Shephard Health Center in March of 2018. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, fishing and traveling (she and Luther went on numerous senior Bus trips and many fishing trips), watching Hawkeye Basketball, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and returning to the Spangler farm.