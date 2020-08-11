Dorothy L. (Spangler) Buss
(1922-2020)
Dorothy LaVata (Spangler) Buss, the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Tuttle) Spangler was born on April 30, 1922 in Clarion, Iowa. She graduated from Eagle Grove Community Schools in 1939.
Dorothy was united in marriage with Birdsall Carlson on September 23, 1942, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eagle Grove and they made their home in Goldfield. Birdsall preceded her in death on March 26, 1967. On January 25, 1969, Dorothy married Luther Buss in Goldfield and they made their home in Mason City. Luther passed away on March 23, 2003.
Dorothy was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City. She moved to Good Shephard Health Center in March of 2018. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, fishing and traveling (she and Luther went on numerous senior Bus trips and many fishing trips), watching Hawkeye Basketball, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and returning to the Spangler farm.
Survivors include her children: Donna Jean Flumerfelt (Don) of Eagle Grove, Ole Carlson (Janice) of Hampton, MN and Emogene Carlson of Olin; 4 grandchildren: Denise Lenarz (Tom), Dan Flumerfelt (Candi), John Carlson (Kandis) and Courtney Iverson (Sam); 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Angie) and Abe Spangler of Eagle Grove and many other nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Dorothy passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Good Shepherd in Mason City, at the age of 98 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry Carlson; brothers, Carroll Spangler, Arthur Spangler, Jr, and Kermit Spangler; and sisters, Clarice Carlson, Emma Jean Bloxham and Ina Mae Skadburg.
Private family burial will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with Pastor Jason Cooper officiating at Glenwood Cemetery in Goldfield. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Foust Funeral Home 1115 SW 2nd Street Eagle Grove.
Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.
