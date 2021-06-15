HUDSON-Dorothy Kalvig Schoolcraft, 82, of Hudson, Iowa died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice of natural causes. She was born October 22, 1938 in her parents' home in Thornton, Iowa. She was the ninth of ten children born to Verne James and Anna Maria Thiel Kalvig. She graduated with Honors from Northwood Community High School in 1958. She lettered in State Speech Competition. She served the school as elected Library President and worked one class period a day in the Principal's office. Dorothy attended courses at Iowa State University and Hawkeye Institute of Technology after the age of thirty-five. Dorothy married James G. Schoolcraft September 14, 1958 in her home church – First Lutheran Church, Northwood, Iowa. Three daughters: Abbie Jean, Garnet Rae and Jessie Lea were gifts from God. James died February 22, 2013. He was the Love of Dorothy's Life. Throughout her life Dorothy supported World Hunger, Disabled Veterans, and Children's Programs with a passion. She served in several elected church offices over the years. As Quilting Circle Chairperson, she sewed crazy quilts, and walker and wheelchair bags. She was a volunteer in nursing homes for 43-plus years. Over the period of fifty-odd years she sang in five choirs/choruses until cancer took her vocal cords at age 62. She was a die-hard flea market and garage sale goer. Dorothy was an ardent/avid reader. She had over 1,200 books in her home library. Her favorites were autobiographies and prairie life stories. Yes, she was known as the “hat lady” after her battle with breast cancer in 1999. Her hats were a reminder: still a woman. At the age of 62 she started writing, and won International Competition as “Poet of the Year” four consecutive years, being awarded Shakespeare Trophies and Gold Medallions. Her poems were published in six books. Dorothy also was an artist and did many Lutheran Bulletin Boards in the sixties thru the eighties. Senator Howard Hughes read a letter she wrote him to Congress and sent her an autographed book on the American Indian. Dorothy wrote her Congress people and she loved her country. For eleven years Dorothy was employed by Hudson Community School, ending as Kitchen Staff Head Baker. She was office manager in her husband's welding business for eighteen years. She is survived by their three daughters: Abbie Schoolcraft of Kanawha, Iowa, Garnet (Brian) Wright of West St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jessie Schoolcraft of Hudson, Iowa; and a sister, Verna Weitzel of Northwood, Iowa. Dorothy is preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Gataletto; seven brothers: Raymond, Carl, Elmer, David, Donald, Arthur and Merle Kalvig; and a son in law, Philip Boots.