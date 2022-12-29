December 24, 2022

MASON CITY-Dorothy J. Baumgartner, 92 of Mason City passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home in Kentucky Ridge.

Funeral Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Kent Mechler of Good Shepherd officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.