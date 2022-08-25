Dorothy I. Haskins

August 22, 2022

Dorothy I. Haskins, 98, formerly of Mason City, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at Martin Suites Western Home Community, Cedar Falls.

A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason city, with Rev. Daniel Hanson of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to Dorothy's service at the funeral home on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Western Home Communities.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com