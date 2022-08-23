Dorothy G. Huinker

November 27, 1929-August 21, 2022

Dorothy G. Huinker, 92, of Garner passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church, ALS Research, Gateway Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Dorothy.

