Dorothy Fulghum Jackson

February 8, 1924-April 17, 2023

Dorothy Fulghum Jackson, age 99, passed away on April 17, 2023, in Roseville, California. She was born on February 8, 1924, in Mission Hill, Yankton, South Dakota, to her parents Glen Murren and Alice Murren (Skaane).

A graveside service to celebrate Dorothy's life is scheduled for Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street, Mason City. Two of Dorothy's children, Janiece (Jan) Ehler and David Fulghum will be in Mason City for the service. Following the service friends are invited to join them for lunch.

Dorothy was a full partner to her husband, Bill, on their family farm. She operated their egg processing plant and kept the finances for their business. She was an excellent cook preparing four meals a day for the farm and hosting most of the extended family holidays on the farm. She was active in Trinity Lutheran Church.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Joanne Schumacher, Lincoln, CA, David Fulghum, Western Springs, IL, and Janiece Ehler, Slidell, LA; her sisters: Carol Cary of Daphne, AL, and Shirley Clark of Chandler, AZ; six grandchildren: Bradley (Courtaney) Rampelberg, San Jose, CA, Kristen (Bryce) Martin, Toney, AL, Kaylyn (Amanda Schmidt) Ehler, Abita Springs, LA, Margaret (Andrea) Fulghum, Westmont, IL, Kate (Travis) Kokenes, La Grange Park, IL, Jake (Charlie) Fulghum, Chicago, IL; eleven great-grandchildren: Carson, Andrew, Saryah, Caleb, Leyton, Addilyn, Brinley, Harper, Jack, and Elyse; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands: Willard (Bill) Fulghum and Merle Jackson, her parents, and sister, Glennys Kermes. Also, Daughters-in-law: Joan Elder Fulghum and Brigid Murphy Fulghum, and Sons-in-law: David Schumacher and Michael Rampelberg, and great-grandson: Declan Fulghum.