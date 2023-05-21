Dorothy Fulghum Jackson

February 8, 1924-April 17, 2023

Dorothy Fulghum Jackson, age 99, passed away on April 17, 2023, in Roseville, California. She was born on February 8, 1924, in Mission Hill, Yankton, South Dakota, to her parents Glen S Murren and Alice T Murren (Skaane). She graduated from Mason City High School in 1942.

Dorothy was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She was always loving and eager to help out when needed. She loved playing with and teaching her grandchildren. She loved sharing her Norwegian heritage and recipes. Her Lefsa, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Banana Bread were family favorites and remain so today.

Dorothy was a full partner to her husband, Bill, on their family farm. She operated their egg processing plant and kept the finances for their business. She was an excellent cook preparing four meals a day for the farm and hosting most of the extended family holidays on the farm. She had a large garden, canning and freezing food for the coming winter. She enjoyed entertaining and playing Bridge, both party and duplicate. She was active in Trinity Lutheran Church for much of her adult life and served as the Church Bazaar Chairman among her many roles in the church.

After retiring from the farm, Dorothy moved west, living in Chandler, AZ near her sister, Shirley, and in California near her daughter, Joanne. During these “retirement” years Dorothy worked for a large dairy and for Nordstrom's Department Store. She came to Chicago for a couple of years to help her son David with her three grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Joanne Schumacher, Lincoln, CA, David Fulghum, Western Springs, IL, and Janiece Ehler, Slidell, LA; her sisters: Carol Cary of Daphne, AL, and Shirley Clark of Chandler, AZ; six grandchildren: Bradley (Courtaney) Rampelberg, San Jose, CA, Kristen (Bryce) Martin, Toney, AL, Kaylyn (Amanda Schmidt) Ehler, Abita Springs, LA, Margaret (Andrea) Fulghum, Westmont, IL, Kate (Travis) Kokenes, La Grange Park, IL, Jake (Charlie) Fulghum, Chicago, IL; eleven great-grandchildren: Carson, Andrew, Saryah, Caleb, Leyton, Addilyn, Brinley, Harper, Jack, and Elyse; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands: Willard (Bill) Fulghum and Merle Jackson, her parents, and sister: Glennys Kermes. Also, Daughters-in-law: Joan Elder Fulghum and Brigid Murphy Fulghum, and Sons-in-law: David Schumacher and Michael Rampelberg, and great-grandson: Declan Fulghum.

Her family wants to thank the kind staff at Eskaton Village Roseville where she lived for the last eight years. They took excellent care of Dorothy and loved her like family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Eskaton Foundation, 5105 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608, 916-334-0810, www.Eskaton.org/Eskaton-foundation.

A graveside service to celebrate Dorothy's life is scheduled for Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street, Mason City, IA