August 29, 1939-March 28, 2020

MASON CITY – Dorothy F. Witt, 80, of Mason City, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial. A private family service will be held at Hanford Community Church in Mason City, with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Dorothy Piper Witt was born in Mason City, IA on August 29, 1939 to Marie Theresa Fourage and Jessie August Norris. She grew up around and in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1957. She worked most of her career as a legal secretary for Judge Dunn. Dorothy married Richard 'Butch' Piper on June 21, 1959. They raised 6 children together on their farm east of Mason City. They shared 25 years together until Butch's passing on March 7, 1985. Dorothy married Delbert Witt on August 16, 1986 and they were able to enjoy almost 34 years together.