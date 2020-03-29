August 29, 1939-March 28, 2020
MASON CITY – Dorothy F. Witt, 80, of Mason City, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial. A private family service will be held at Hanford Community Church in Mason City, with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy Piper Witt was born in Mason City, IA on August 29, 1939 to Marie Theresa Fourage and Jessie August Norris. She grew up around and in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1957. She worked most of her career as a legal secretary for Judge Dunn. Dorothy married Richard 'Butch' Piper on June 21, 1959. They raised 6 children together on their farm east of Mason City. They shared 25 years together until Butch's passing on March 7, 1985. Dorothy married Delbert Witt on August 16, 1986 and they were able to enjoy almost 34 years together.
Family has always been the breath of Dorothy's life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and took great joy and comfort in cooking for her family. Her love had no bounds and it showed in everything she did. She always put everyone else first, worried about everyone else over herself, and had enough love in her heart for everyone as well.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Delbert Witt; her children, Richard 'Chip' (Peggy) Piper, Devin (Jaime) Piper, Dodie (Alan) Wilkins, Patrick (Tracy) Piper, Jenni (Mark) Comito, and Matthew (Janette) Piper; stepchildren: David (Carol) Witt, James Witt, Scott (Barb) Witt, and Tammy Witt Mason; grandchildren, Ryan, Erin (Glenn), Shawn (Brigitte), Nicole (Stewart), Kyle, MeganRose, Alyssa, Brittany, Jacob, Lucas, Dylan, Holly, Michael, Nichol, Jessica, Cassie, Katrina, Alex, Brian, Tina, and Jesse; and also her many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Butch Piper; sister, Claudelle Tiedemann; parents, August Norris and Marie and Virgil Thorson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tip and Vivian Piper; and her grandparents.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.