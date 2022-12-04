 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Evelyn Greiman

Dorothy Evelyn Greiman

November 24, 2022

GARNER-Dorothy Evelyn Greiman, 107, of Garner left us to be with the Lord, on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. Burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at BGEA.org. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME www.cataldofuneralhome.com (641) 923-2841

