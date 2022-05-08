Dorothy E. (Sharp) Yanney

December 2, 1922-March 31, 2022

MASON CITY-Dorothy E. (Sharp) Yanney, 99, passed away on March 31, 2022. Per Dorothy's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, located at 304 1st Street SE, in Mason City.

Dorothy E. Clark was born on December 2, 1922, the daughter of Asa E. and Alice (Smith) Clark. On April 6, 1941, Dorothy was united in marriage to Charles F. Sharp. They were blessed with two daughters: Carolyn and Darlene. Chuck preceded her in death on January 19, 1977. She then married Harold Yanney on December 19, 1981. Mr. Yanney passed away on February 26, 1983. She worked for National Tea and later at Jacob E. Decker Sons/Armour Co.

Her greatest love was spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, volunteering, and traveling with many of her friends.

She voluntered at Mercy One – North Iowa Medical Center and gave 24,500 plus hours of service to the hospital. She was also actively involved with volunteering at the Meredith Willson Music Man Square, Pick-A-Little Society, GGG Sorority, Order of the Eastern Star, Rainbow for Girls, and Wesley United Methodist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Darlene Brown, Riverview, FL, and two step-daughters, Diane Yanney, Albuquerque, NM, and Gloria Mattacola, Montecito, CA; four grandsons, Dirk and Grant Brown and Trent and Todd Parks; two step-granddaughters, Maggie Youk and Alice Mattacola; several great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Mary Sharp; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorials be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa, 50401 in Memory of Dorothy E. Yanney.