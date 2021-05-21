Dorothy (Dotty) Brown

August 17, 1934-May 14, 2021

Dorothy (Dotty) Brown, formerly of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully on May 14, 2021 in Eden Prairie, MN

Dorothy was born on August 17, 1934 in Putnam, CT. She graduated from Becker Junior College in Worcester, MA. She worked as a lab technician in downtown Chicago, IL. She married in July 1959, living in the Des Moines area for a number of years before moving to Mason City in 1974. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and PEO Chapter KX. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many. She missed her friends dearly after relocating to Minnesota.

Preceded in death by her husband Crag Brown and her sister Marjorie Ball. Survived by her daughter Karen Kofoot, Eden Prairie, MN and her son David Brown, Grand Rapids, MI. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jacob (Jackie) Kofoot - Chicago, IL, Sam Kofoot and Hannah Kofoot of Eden Prairie, MN, Jared Brown, Andrew (Melissa) Brown and Ryan Brown of Grand Rapids MI, and a very special niece Lisa (Tom) Payne of Citrus Heights, CA.

A private family service was held in her honor. Memorial donations in celebration of Dorothy's life may be directed to Fairview Hospice Foundation: 2450 Riverside Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55454 or First United Methodist Church: 119 South Georgia Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.