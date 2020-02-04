Dorothy (Dottie) Sylvia Petersen

Her greatest joy came from her family and her most treasured roles in life were being a proud Wife, devoted Mother, spoiler of Son-in-Laws, and loving Grandmother and Great Nana. To her family and friends, she was as sweet and kind as they come - she blessed those around her as she found the best in everyone, always made time to listen without judgement and stood by you with positivity, prayers and faith. In her presence, you never doubted how much she loved you. She was truly a beautiful human being in every way.

As a devoted member of her church, the Britt Congregational United Church of Christ, she sang in the choir, was a Deaconess and Trustee and was involved in several church circles. In the community she kept busy with the Britt Women's Club and was active with The American Red Cross Blood Drive.

Summers found her at the Britt Country Club enjoying golf and gardening in her beautiful gardens, while winters found her watching sports with Marv and playing cards with friends. She loved spending time in the kitchen where she was an especially talented baker much to the delight of family and friends.