Dorothy “Dotti” Carmany Smith

September 13, 1927-July 18, 2022

MASON CITY-Dorothy “Dotti” Carmany Smith, 94, of Mason City, Iowa passed peacefully from this life on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Prairie Hills of Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 22, 10:30 a.m., at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories: 4200 1st Ave NE Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 09:30, at the chapel. Burial will follow 2:00 p.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, Iowa.

Dotti was born September 13, 1927, in Plymouth, Iowa, to Dewey and Tena (Bartes) Carmany, the fourth of six children. She graduated from Plymouth High School, the class of 1946, then moved to Mason City, Iowa. She married Delmar Smith in 1954 and to this union, two daughters were born. Dotti worked for many years as a cashier at Fareway Stores in Mason City. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and insisted on listening to Gary Dolphin's play-by-play on the radio, as the rest of the family watched each game on TV.

Dotti is survived by her daughters, Danielle Frein (Mark) of Cedar Rapids, IA; DeAnna Moore of Fort Collins, CO; her grandchildren, Lindsay Shedek (Brian), Jordan Frein (Katie), Karlee Peters (Sam), and Kelsey Moore; her greatgrandchildren, Gavin, Steele, Crew, Blaire, Georgia, Frankie, Jackson, Navy, and August.

Dotti was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings and their spouses: Earnest Carmany, Larry Carmany (Suzy), Nellie Prindle (Don), Evelyn Walsh (Danny), and Don Carmany (Bernice).

Memorials may be directed to the family.

