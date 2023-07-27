Dorothy "Dot" Kruggel Gerdes
July 11, 1921-July 19, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-Dorothy "Dot" Kruggel Gerdes 102, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Concord Care Center, Garner, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake. A private family inurnment will be held in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa. Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 First Avenue North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193