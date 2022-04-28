Dorothy Ann (Tweed) Alden, 96, of Sheffield entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center in Sheffield, Iowa. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the West Fork United Methodist Church, 2200 Tulip Avenue, Sheffield, with Pastor Sandi Gobeli presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church, with lunch after the service and a private family burial service following the lunch.