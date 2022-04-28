 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Ann (Tweed) Alden

April 24, 2022

Dorothy Ann (Tweed) Alden, 96, of Sheffield entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center in Sheffield, Iowa. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the West Fork United Methodist Church, 2200 Tulip Avenue, Sheffield, with Pastor Sandi Gobeli presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church, with lunch after the service and a private family burial service following the lunch.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Dorothy Alden to Care Initiatives Hospice, Sheffield Sharing Shoppe, or to the Sheffield Care Center.

Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Dorothy and her family. www.counsellwoodley.com

