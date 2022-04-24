Dorothy Ann Platts

March 25, 1923-April 21, 2022

MASON CITY-Dorothy Ann Platts, 99, of Mason City, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Homestead of Mason City. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dorothy Ann Platts was born March 25, 1923, in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Joe and Anna (Mader) Barta. She was the oldest of six children. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from South High School in Omaha Nebraska. She worked for Boys Town after graduating from high school and then the Federal Land Bank of Omaha. She met Silas W. Platts at the “Y “dance during World War II. They were married May 21, 1946, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska and moved to Mason City, Iowa, her husband's hometown. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sieg's Auto Co. in Mason City until her first child was born, and then stayed home to raise her family of eight children.

Her greatest joy was caring for her family. She also enjoyed sewing especially for her grandchildren in their younger years, baking “Grandma Cookies”, taking care of her flowers, feeding her back yard “critters” and birds, and listening to polka music. She always made birthdays and holidays very special for her family especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. Dorothy lived in the home that she and Silas built when they were first married for 73 years. She then moved to Homestead Assisted Living at the age of 96.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Theresa (Steve) Haxton and Deanna (Brent) Streets, both residing in Mason City, Iowa; six sons, Robert (Kathy) Platts of Ankeny, IA, Richard (Gloria) Platts of Richardson, Texas, John (Vicki) Platts of Redwing, MN, Joseph (Janis) Platts and Donald (Debbie) Platts of Mason City, Iowa and William (Therese) Platts of New Braunfels, Texas; One sister, Marge Wolf of Golden, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Silas on April 9, 1986; 2 brothers, Joe and Jack Barta, 2 Sisters, JoAnn Hrabik and Mary E. Kozicki; and her grandson, Kyle Platts.

The family of Dorothy would like to thank the staff at Homestead Mason City and Dr. Riesen for the special care that they gave Dorothy.

