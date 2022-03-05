April 29, 1929-February 24, 2022

Dorothea Jean Miller, 92, passed away February 24, 2022, at home, in Kansas City MO.

Dorothea was born in Flint, MI, April 29, 1929, to Howard and Letha Lee. When Dorothea was young, the family moved to Clarion IA. She would talk of many great memories she had while growing up in Clarion.

In 1943, they moved to Mason City, IA. She graduated in 1947 from Mason City High School.

Dorothea was united in marriage to David Miller July 4, 1947, and to this union one daughter was born, Cheryl Lee Miller.

Dorothea worked at SS Kresge/Kmart stores for 41 years in Mason City and Des Moines, IA, also Denver and Sterling, CO. In 1994, she retired at the Mason City, IA, store as a Personnel Manager.

In 2010, Dorothea moved to Liberty, MO, to live with her sister, Marian Schurtz.

Dorothea loved her family, friends, and doggies unconditionally. She said many times that she was so thankful for being blessed with so many loved ones in her life.

She is survived by her sister, Marian Schurtz of Kansas City, MO; Grandchildren Thomas (Robin) Mc Closkey Forest City, IA; Kerri Jo McCloskey, Melinda (Joel) Elsbury, both from Mason City, IA. Great Grandchildren Billy and Michael McCloskey, Forest City, IA; Austin Freudenberg, Mason City, IA; Macie Jo Freudenberg, Sioux Falls, SD; Lane, Chance, and Kasey Elsbury, Darrion and Dean Rewerts all from Mason City, IA.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister, her daughter, one granddaughter, and one great granddaughter.

There will be a graveside service Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm Memorial Park Cemetery Mason City, IA, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge of Mason City.