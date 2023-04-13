Dorothea Ann (Beenen) Wolfe

September 25,1923-April 9, 2023

Dorothea Ann (Beenen) Wolfe, 99 years, 6 months, and 15 days, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away peacefully in her sleep, April 9, 2023. She was the youngest of three children born to Aldrich and Luella (Latch) Beenen in Wright County near Alexander, Iowa.

Dorothea graduated from Alexander High School and furthered her education by attending Hamilton Business School for a secretarial course in Mason City. After graduating, she was employed by an insurance company in Hampton, where she met her husband-to-be, James Wolfe Sr., a Marine home on leave visiting his family. They were married May 4, 1943. They

moved to Barstow, CA. and later were stationed in San Francisco.

After the war, Dorothea and James returned to Iowa where they raised two sons, James Burton Jr., and Jerry Dean. Dorothea and James were married for 24 years when he preceded her in death in 1967.

Dorothea worked for the State of Iowa, the Marine Corps, and retired as an Administrative Officer at Wells Fargo, formally known as Norwest Bank, after 26 years of service.

Dorothea was a long-standing member of the Valley United Methodist Church, Willow Creek

Golf Course's Tuesday Ladies League and Air Lanes Bowling Center's Alley Cats, Norwest 25 Year Club, and Norwest Retirees Luncheon Group. She also was known for her generous acts of community service and volunteerism at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Hospice of Central Iowa, and Iowa Substance Abuse Program Directors Training Resources.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Wolfe, Sr., her parents, and two brothers, Gerald, and Carroll Beenen and a grandson, James Bradley Wolfe.

Dorothea is survived by her sons, James (Jana) of Springfield, MO and Jerry (Rae) of Eagle Grove, IA. 2 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 10 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

The visitation and funeral will be at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA., Friday, April 14, 2023. The visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with the funeral immediately following at 2 pm. Interment will follow at The Masonic Cemetery, 1550 48 th Street, Des Moines, IA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army in Des Moines, The Scottish Rite Park Health Care Center in Des Moines, or Suncrest Home Health and Hospice in West Des Moines. Online condolences will be welcomed at Iles Cares.com.