Doris Revina (Nystuen) Dahl
August 28, 1922 - August 27, 2019
MANLY - Doris Revina (Nystuen) Dahl, 96, of Manly died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 West Walnut Street, Manly with Reverend Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be in the Manly Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 30 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring Street, Manly and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Women of the ELCA, Lutheran Retirement Home, and hospice or charity of choice.
Doris was born August 28, 1922 in Worth County Iowa, the daughter of Rudolph K and Dena (Sime) Nystuen. She was baptized in 1922 and confirmed in 1936 at Silver Lake Norwegian Evangelical Lutheran Church rural Northwood. She grew up on the farm and received her education in country school, graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1940 and attended Waldorf College. She was united in marriage to Wallace Hubert Dahl March 5, 1944 at Silver Lake Lutheran Church. They moved to Texas for Wally's U.S. Army basic training and eventually settled on the farm near Kensett. They moved to Manly in 1989 and Northwood Pines Assisted Living in 2014. Since October 2018 Doris resided at the Lutheran Retirement Home.
Doris was employed for several years at Farmers Mutual, later Worth Mutual Insurance Association and Glenn O. Tenold Insurance in Northwood. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Sarah Circle, the quilting group, Friendship Garden Club and a bowling league and was a volunteer reading buddy.
She and Wally loved motor home camping throughout the United States, including a memorable journey to Alaska and many trips to fish and visit friends in Minnesota. She was an active farmwife and parent and would always welcome guests with coffee and a baked treat. She was a marvelous cook and enjoyed preparing for family the dishes they most loved to eat. She cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and liked gardening, making lefse, crafting, sewing, quilting, dancing, and playing cards.
She was preceded in death by Wallace February 10, 2017, daughter Linda Rae Kisner in 1986, her parents, brothers-in-law Maurice and Phillip Dahl and sisters-in-law Edna and Floy Dahl.
Doris will be greatly missed by daughter LeAnne (Randee) Trebil, Manly; grandchildren Jason Kisner (Lisa Boehnke), Wendy (Kit) Alcorn, Kendra Ingles (fiancé Jesus Carrillo) and Kara (Clifton) Trebil-Smith; great-grandchildren Colton Kisner, Casey Kisner, Jared Bottjen, Kylie Bottjen, James Ingles and Asher Trebil-Smith.
The family wishes to thank Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt and Lutheran Retirement Home and Northwood Pines staff for their loving kindness and support shown to Doris and family.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, Iowa. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
