Doris Nyliene (Masterhan) King
March 7, 1922 - January 3, 2020
Manly - Doris Nyliene (Masterhan) King, 97, of 155 Circle Terrace, Manly, IA died January 3, 2020 at the Many Specialty Care Center.
A private family service was held in Doris' honor with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. She was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA where she will be laid to rest along side of her loving husband, Clifford Maroni King, Sr.
Doris Nyliene Masterhan was born March 7, 1922 at Central City, Linn County, Iowa to George Henry Masterhan and Edna Blance Grafft. She was married to Clifford Maroni King, Sr. June 28, 1940 at Coggon, Linn County, Iowa. To this union three children were born: Donna, Clifford, and Ricky.
Doris was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Donna Jean (Roger) Faught of Manly, IA, Clifford Maroni (Beverly) King, Jr. of Garner, NC, and Ricky Ray (Peggy) King of Waterloo, IA; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Maroni King, Sr.; her parents George and Edna; brothers, Albert, Dale, Burton, Verle and Royd; and her sister, Delva.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.
